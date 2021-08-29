Fire Departments honor Arcadia Fire Chief

Arcadia, Wis. (WXOW) - The Arcadia community received special condolences for their Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen as area fire departments from numerous counties arrived to pay tribute. A procession of fire trucks and emergency vehicles drove past the fire station, sirens sounding off as they made there way down main street. The brotherhood of fire fighters were out in full force to say goodbye and pay their respects.

Manning the Arcadia station, crews from Alma and Durand. They set aside a full day to help their fellow fire fighters.

"We're here today to staff the department," said Jamey King, Fire Chief of Durand. "We will be here from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. It gives the family, the fire department family, time to honor their chief."

With the flag outside the station at half mast, the crew saluted as the various vehicles made their way past. The procession went through town and eventually to it's final destination of the Wanek Center. A celebration of life in honor of Chief Halvorsen began at 1 p.m.