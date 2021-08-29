Expedition discovers island believed world’s northernmost

HELSINKI (AP) — A team of Arctic researchers from Denmark say they have accidentally discovered what they believe is the world’s northernmost island located off Greenland’s coast. The scientists from the University of Copenhagen were on an expedition last month when they initially thought they had arrived at Oodaaq. That island was discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978. They instead wound up on an undiscovered island further north. The tiny island was apparently discovered as a result of shifting pack ice. But the research team reportedly doesn’t consider the discovery to be a result of climate change. The discovery was announced on Friday.