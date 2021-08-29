Blue Devils focused on finishing

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout football, like every other program that didn't play in 2020, is ecstatic to play again.

This week, the Blue Devils hope their hard work during a difficult and extended offseason pays off when they open the season on Saturday evening at Presentation College (6:00 p.m. start).

UW-Stout finished 4-6 in 2019, but lost three games by seven points or less. The Blue Devils' mindset is on finishing.

"We've shown that we can score on everybody in the conference," quarterback Sean Borgerding said. "Just keep working, finish."

As usual, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. More teams are eligible to qualify as at-large bids.

New this year, a WIAC team will compete in the inaugural Isthmus Bowl against a school from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Blue Devils head coach Clayt Birmingham, who is on the event's committee, pushed for the game to give players another chance to compete after not playing last year.

