Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night, followed by a cool and comfy end to August

Saturday night could be pretty active, but better weather is close.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving across southern Minnesota as of 5 pm. These storms are heading towards the Twin Cities and may survive into western Wisconsin. There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms through 7 am Sunday.

The threats include very strong straight-line winds, very large hail and an isolated tornado. These storms have already had a history of producing all of these threats.

They will move through Minnesota and enter Wisconsin after dark. Likely between 9 pm and 11 pm we'll see a line or cluster of storms. The confidence in how severe they will be is low at this point. As the sun goes down, instability tends to decrease which would somewhat weaken storms. We'll have to monitor storm trends through the evening.

Heavy rainfall will be another concern with this line of storms. An additional 1/4'' to 1''+ of rain is possible through Sunday morning. This could cause more flood risks through the night.

Beyond this storm, quiet and comfortable weather returns for the end of the month. Dew points tank and temps stay comfy through next week.