Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 8:57PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 857 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of River Falls to 5 miles north

of Goodhue. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Red Wing around 910 PM CDT.

Ellsworth around 915 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Bay City.

This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 103.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.