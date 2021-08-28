Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 8:26PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 826 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of Rosemount to near Northfield.

Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Hastings and Cannon Falls around 840 PM CDT.

Prescott around 845 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Welch and Red

Wing.

This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 95 and 104.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

south central Minnesota.