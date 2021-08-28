Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 1:53PM CDT until August 28 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest

of Taylors Falls, or 22 miles southeast of Pine City, moving east at

35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Trade River, Wolf Creek, Cushing and Wild River State Park.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for east central

Minnesota…and northwestern Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.