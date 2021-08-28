Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 1:29PM CDT until August 28 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 1:29PM CDT until August 28 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Chisago County in east central Minnesota…
Southeastern Isanti County in east central Minnesota…
Northwestern Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 215 PM CDT.
* At 129 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Branch,
or 8 miles east of Cambridge, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central Chisago, southeastern Isanti and northwestern Polk
Counties, including the following locations… Spring Lake, Wolf
Creek, Branch, Cushing, Wild River State Park, Weber, Trade River
and Harris.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for east central
Minnesota…and northwestern Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.