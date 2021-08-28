Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14
Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7
Cadott 6, Pittsville 0
Colby 38, Spencer 0
Denmark 31, New London 6
Escanaba, Mich. 42, Antigo 28
La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21
Loyola, Ill. 42, Marquette University 14
Neenah 35, Menasha 21
Oconto Falls 34, Clintonville 22
Shawano 40, Marinette 14
Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7
Stratford 9, Edgar 8
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13, Chilton 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Iola-Scandinavia 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/