Mexican troops disrupt migrants heading north from border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Several hundred migrants, including many children, have been blocked by Mexican security forces as they tried to head north from near Mexico’s border with Guatemala hoping to reach the U.S. About 300 Haitians, Cubans and Central Americans set out on foot Saturday from the town of Tapachula and a few hundred other migrants joined in along the way. After about eight hours, they passed through an immigration checkpoint without problems, but then National Guard troops in riot gear blocked their way as a heavy rain fell. Some of the migrants were arrested and while others eluded capture and kept heading north.