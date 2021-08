EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire football fans were treated to a doubleheader at Carson Park on Saturday, with both Memorial and Regis in action.

Memorial hosted La Crosse Central and fell 48-21, they move to 0-2 on the season.

Regis hosted Bloomer, and dominated to win 49-0.

Memorial hosts New Richmond at Carson Park next week, while Regis visits Osseo-Fairchild.