Iraq hosts regional meeting aimed at easing Mideast tensions

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq is hosting a regional conference aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and emphasizing the Arab country’s new role as mediator. Among the invitees Saturday are archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq and other countries including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia has said it would be represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. It was not clear what kind of representation Iran would have at the conference. Also in attendance will be French President Emmanuel Macron, who is co-organizing the meeting. Macron arrived early Saturday in Iraq.