Friday’s Scores

12:01 am Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Amherst 29, Medford Area 14

Aquinas 41, Luther 8

Athens 36, Owen-Withee 0

Badger 26, Milton 14

Baldwin-Woodville 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Baraboo 44, Madison East 6

Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8

Belleville 35, New Glarus 6

Belmont 42, North Crawford 0

Berlin 46, Wautoma 6

Big Foot 27, East Troy 18

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brillion 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Brodhead/Juda 35, Evansville 0

Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6

Brookfield East 17, Wheaton Academy, Ill. 14

Cambridge 61, Deerfield 42

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Catholic Memorial 44, Antioch, Ill. 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 32, Sheboygan Falls 21

Cedarburg 40, Grafton 18

Clayton 29, Wausau East 28

Clinton 16, Edgerton 13

Columbus 42, Platteville 6

Cuba City 36, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Cumberland 50, Ladysmith 19

DeForest 40, Stoughton 14

Durand 38, Prescott 23

Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 13

Ellsworth 20, West Salem 14

Evanston Township, Ill. 26, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Florence 14, Algoma 6

Fort Atkinson 35, West Bend West 3

Franklin 39, Fond du Lac 13

Germantown 19, Hartford Union 6

Glenwood City 15, Barron 8

Grantsburg 34, St. Croix Falls 27

Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Greenfield 14, New Berlin West 13

Greenwood 17, New Auburn 16

Hamilton 48, Whitnall 0

Highland 28, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Hilbert 42, Randolph 6

Homestead 23, Arrowhead 22

Howards Grove 16, Valders 6

Hudson 29, River Falls 28

Hurley 38, Ashland 12

Iowa-Grant 26, Riverdale 14

Janesville Parker 28, Beloit Memorial 7

Johnson Creek 67, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6

Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Kenosha Tremper 26, Milwaukee King 24

Kettle Moraine 68, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 30

Kickapoo/LaFarge 58, Williams Bay 13

Kiel 30, Ripon 13

Kingsford, Mich. 45, Green Bay East 6

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 80, Random Lake 6

Lake Country Lutheran 40, Lakeside Lutheran 19

Lakeland 21, Tomahawk 6

Lodi 38, Delavan-Darien 0

Luck 47, Northwood/Solon Springs 20

Luxemburg-Casco 43, Seymour 0

Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6

Markesan 14, Laconia 8

Marshall 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14

Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Menomonie 29, Holmen 9

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 54, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 6

Milwaukee Lutheran 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 22

Mishicot 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Mosinee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 12

Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7

Nekoosa 22, Adams-Friendship 0

New Holstein 48, North Fond du Lac 6

New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0

New Richmond 33, Somerset 14

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Nicolet 20, Oshkosh North 6

Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20

Oak Creek 35, Waterford 0

Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6

Oconomowoc 33, Menomonee Falls 7

Onalaska 34, McFarland 14

Oostburg 17, Lomira 15

Peshtigo 47, Northern Elite 8

Pius XI Catholic 28, Saint Thomas More 20

Plymouth 35, Sheboygan South 0

Port Washington 15, Pewaukee 7

Portage 56, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8

Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7

Pulaski 30, Brookfield Central 25

Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13

Racine Lutheran 33, Martin Luther 14

Reedsville 40, Lourdes Academy 0

Rhinelander 50, Milwaukee Riverside University 22

Richland Center 31, Fennimore 6

River Ridge 39, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

River Valley 32, Lancaster 8

Royall 6, Fall River/Rio 0

Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20

Shell Lake 46, Washburn 0

South Milwaukee 40, Wauwatosa East 39

Southern Door 27, Ozaukee 0

Spooner 31, Lac Courte Oreilles 8

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6

Stevens Point 43, Superior 0

Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0

Three Lakes 32, Gillett 0

Turner 41, Saint Francis 13

Two Rivers 25, Brown Deer 0

Union Grove 41, Williamsville, Ill. 18

Unity 19, Amery 18

Verona Area 17, Oshkosh West 14

Waterloo 40, Westfield Area 0

Watertown 27, Reedsburg Area 7

Watertown Luther Prep 7, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6

Waunakee 34, Middleton 31

Waupun 22, Menominee Indian 20

Wausau West 14, Merrill 0

Wausaukee 30, Sevastopol 6

Wauwatosa West 46, Waukesha West 31

Webster 28, Clear Lake 6

West Allis Nathan Hale 14, Waukesha South 12

West Bend East 9, Sheboygan North 0

Westby 12, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

Westosha Central 40, Woodstock North, Ill. 20

Winneconne 20, Omro 19

Wisconsin Lutheran 30, Waukesha North 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alma/Pepin vs. Bangor, ccd.

Hortonville vs. West De Pere, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Kewaunee vs. Menominee, Mich., ppd. to Aug 28th.

Loyal vs. Neillsville/Granton, ppd.

Marshfield vs. Slinger, ccd.

Menasha vs. Neenah, ppd. to Aug 28th.

New London vs. Denmark, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Notre Dame vs. Bay Port, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Pacelli vs. Turtle Lake, ccd.

Pardeeville vs. Poynette, ccd.

Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Parkview/Albany, ccd.

Pittsville vs. Cadott, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Shawano vs. Marinette, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Stanley-Boyd vs. Marathon, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Viroqua vs. Brookwood, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Winnebago Lutheran Academy vs. Chilton, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.

