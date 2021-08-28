Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:52PM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* From Sunday afternoon to late Thursday morning.

* At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet Monday evening. It will

then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4

feet on 05/20/2017.