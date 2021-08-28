Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:52PM CDT until August 30 at 9:53PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until late Monday evening.

* At 6:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 54.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 6:00 PM CDT Saturday was 55.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

Monday morning and continue falling to 38.0 feet Saturday evening.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 55.6

feet on 06/27/1998.