Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:52PM CDT until August 30 at 9:53PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:52PM CDT until August 30 at 9:53PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until late Monday evening.
* At 6:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 54.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:00 PM CDT Saturday was 55.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Monday morning and continue falling to 38.0 feet Saturday evening.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 55.6
feet on 06/27/1998.