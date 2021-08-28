Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 3:15AM CDT until September 2 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From late tonight to early Thursday morning.
* At 2:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight to a crest of 13.9 feet early Monday afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

