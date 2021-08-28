Flood Warning issued August 28 at 3:03AM CDT until August 30 at 10:08PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 3:03AM CDT until August 30 at 10:08PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until late Monday evening.
* At 1:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 52.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will rise to 53.8 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning
to 36.6 feet. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.