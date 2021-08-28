Flood Warning issued August 28 at 3:03AM CDT until August 30 at 10:08PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until late Monday evening.

* At 1:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 52.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 53.8 feet just after midnight

tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning

to 36.6 feet. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.