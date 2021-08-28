Flood Warning issued August 28 at 1:26PM CDT until August 31 at 5:23AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 1:26PM CDT until August 31 at 5:23AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early Tuesday morning.
* At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 55.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is near crest now and will remain near that
this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
morning.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 55.6
feet on 06/27/1998.