Flood Warning issued August 28 at 1:26PM CDT until August 31 at 5:23AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until early Tuesday morning.

* At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 55.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is near crest now and will remain near that

this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 55.6

feet on 06/27/1998.