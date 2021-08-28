Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 11:05AM CDT until September 2 at 6:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 4:50 pm
11:05 am Weather Alert

The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From late tonight to Thursday morning.
* At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight to a crest of 14.1 feet early Monday afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content