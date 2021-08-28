Flood Warning issued August 28 at 11:05AM CDT until August 31 at 5:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 11:05AM CDT until August 31 at 5:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early Tuesday morning.
* At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 55.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 55.7 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
morning.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.