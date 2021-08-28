Flood Warning issued August 28 at 11:05AM CDT until August 31 at 5:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until early Tuesday morning.

* At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 55.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 55.7 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.