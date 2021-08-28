Festival in the Pines returns with large turnout

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Carson Park was full of arts, food and music on Saturday as Festival in the Pines returned.

Like so many other events last year, the festival was canceled due to Covid.

One event organizer said last year's event cancellation was disappointing, especially because a portion of the money made from the festival goes to local non-profits that volunteer at the festival.

Though, the postponement seems to have been worth it for many. Event organizers said this is the largest amount of vendors and the biggest crowd they have ever seen at Festival in the Pines, which is celebrating 38 years this weekend.

"With the crowds we're seeing, I think people are ready to come out and enjoy some good food, crafts and arts, lot of good music, people seem to be having a really fun time," said event organizer, Brad Windeshausen.

The Festival in the Pines continues Sunday at Carson Park. Your admission ticket will also get you a visit to both the Wisconsin Logging Museum and Chippewa Valley Museum.