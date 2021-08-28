College students return to UWEC, move into dorms

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Clear Water is welcoming thousands of new residents back this week as UW-Eau Claire students return from summer vacation and begin the move-in process for the fall semester.

"I'm looking forward most to making a bunch of new friends, and just meeting so many different people and really just living up that college experience," said incoming freshman Nick Strauss.

Strauss and Joe Boeke met each other for the first time on Saturday morning but will be spending much more time together, as they're roommates for their freshman year at UWEC. After a rocky last year and a half of high school, the two are excited for a fresh start at college.

"I'm super excited to get back to normal, really happy about it," Joe said.

For Joe's mother Jenna, dropping her son off at college is the next big step in life.

"We're really excited for him, I mean it's the next step into adulthood and we know that it's going to be fun," Jenna said.

Incoming freshman Madelyn Bouten was also in high spirits as she moved into her dorm room in Towers Hall.

"I'm just so thrilled to be part of the whole Eau Claire experience," Bouten said.

Like many other students across the country, Bouten said she spent her senior year in her living room, learning virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on. But it hasn't dampened her optimism about this school year.

"I am mostly just excited for the friendships," Bouten said. "I'm not too worried about COVID just because I feel like the vaccine is out and my roommate and I are both vaccinated."

For Jenna, she is looking at her son's upcoming school year with high hopes.

"We actually have a son that's attending a different university, so we actually did go through the experience last year of the full-fledge COVID at college," Jenna said. "It was a challenge, and we're really excited for it to be less of a challenge this year, and hopefully by the end of the school year being something a little closer to normal."

"There's nothing we can do outside our own part so just follow the rules," Joe said.

"It feels really good just a sense of normalcy," Strauss said. "I know that Eau Claire has this mask mandate, but I'm still happy that we're in person and everything."

Students will be moving into the dorms through Monday, and classes start on September 2.