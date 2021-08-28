Chi-Hi’s Bergeman pushes brother to finish line

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Several local schools kicked off another cross country season this weekend, but for one runner, it's a weekend her family will never forget.

Chi-Hi freshman Susan Bergeman participated in Saturday's Husky Invite while pushing her brother, who is physically disabled, through the course and to the finish line.

It's an unprecedented feat in high school cross country, and the WIAA allowed the Bergeman family to share the special moment.

Coaches say the Bergeman family is a part of the team, showing up to practices and riding the team bus often. Allowing the Bergeman's to share the course together is a step towards inclusion throughout the sport.

"It's just something new," said Roger Skifstad, Chi-Hi cross country coach. "Another step in that direction of allowing everybody to compete, it's just the start of something good and we're excited about that."

Susan Bergeman said she was honored to share the course with her brother.

"Just taking him out there, he's having fun, I'm having fun," Susan said. "It's just really special and meaningful because I've seen him struggle with a lot of different things, so seeing him be able to accomplish different things is very special."

RESULTS FROM THE HUSKY INVITE BELOW:

Girls Individual Times

1. Isabella Jacobsen (Menomonie) - 18:11.3

2. Haley Loewe (Hudson) - 18:54.2

3. Katie Rassbach (EC North) - 19:04.4

4. Fran Peterson (Barron) - 19:21.7

Rachel Ulrich (Osceola) - 19:46.2

Girls Team Scores

1. Menomonie - 54

2. Hudson - 77

3. Eau Claire Memorial - 93

4. Rice Lake - 112

5. Amery - 141

Boys Individual Times

1. Quinn McDonald (Osceola) - 16:07.2

2. Will Sylvester (EC Memorial) - 17:07.8

3. Lukas Wagner (Chippewa Falls) - 17:12.1

4. Henry Czupryna (Hudson) - 17:12.8

5. Jude Ogden (Menomonie) - 17:19.6

Boys Team Scores