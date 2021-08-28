Bracelets, shirts sold in honor of Ryder Woodworth

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Those close to Ryder Woodworth are honoring the late Memorial grad and assisting his family by selling apparel in the community.

Bracelets and shirts are being sold to remember Woodworth, who died in a car accident in mid-August. One of his soccer teammates, Ethan Pawlak, helped coordinate the sale as a way to remember his impact on the community.

"He was a brother to all of us," Pawlak said. "Part of the soccer community, everybody loved him, he made an impact on everybody's life, he was the big brother. It's a tribute to him, a tribute to honor his leadership, his dignity, his respect to everyone, and it's a way to make sure we have a good way to say goodbye to him."

Bracelets are $5, many of them were sold at the Eau Claire Memorial football game on Saturday, but you can still pick them up on Sunday from 12-3 in the Memorial High School parking lot. Proceeds will go to Ryder's family, as well as creating a legacy bench for Woodworth at the Eau Claire Soccer Park.