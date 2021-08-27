Week 2 Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school football - week 2

Menomonie 29, Holmen 9 - Mustangs 2-0; Reed Styer (MEN): 6/13, 171 yards passing, 3 TD; Parker Schultz (MEN): 3 rush, 14 yards, TD, 1 catch, 54 yards, TD; Noah Fedderson (MEN): 3 catches, 69 yards, 2 TD

Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20

Hudson 29, River Falls 28

New Richmond 33, Somerset 14

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12 - Railroaders now 2-0

Durand 38, Prescott 23 - Panthers scored 38 unanswered points, now 2-0

Osceola 28, Mondovi 6

Cumberland 50, Ladysmith 19 - Beavers now 2-0

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Glenwood City 15, Barron 8

Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Ellsworth 20, West Salem 14

Lincoln 36, Marion/Tigerton 8

Highland 28, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0

Webster 28, Clear Lake 6

Unity 19, Amery 18

High school football - suspended/postponed games

Augusta 14, Fall Creek 6 - start of 4th quarter, game will resume at 10:00 am Saturday

Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7 - 3rd quarter, game will resume at 10:00 am Saturday

Neillsville/Granton 7, Loyal 0 - 2nd quarter

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial - 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Carson Park

Colfax at Eleva-Strum - 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Eleva-Strum High School

High school boys soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Appleton North 0 - Old Abes now 2-0; Mason Sherman (MEM): hat trick