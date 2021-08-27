UW-Eau Claire’s COVID protocols for the fall semester

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last year students returned to UW-Eau Claire to find a campus with mask requirements, apps, testing and protocols designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. But before heading back to class, what will UW-Eau Claire look like this fall semester?

One thing that is the same is Putnam Hall, which will house students who have COVID-19 and need to be isolated.

And Thomas Hall next door will be for students quarantining.

"Isolation is a location for folks who have tested positive, so they have to not be in interaction with anybody," said Quincy Chapman, director of housing and residence life at UWEC. "And then quarantine is for people who have close contact with a COVID positive individual."

COVID testing will be done here at the Hilltop Lounge. Unvaccinated students are required to get an antigen test once a week. But any student experiencing symptoms regardless of vaccination status is required to contact Student Health Services a schedule a COVID test.

"It's very important students get tested so that we keep each other safe," said Vice Chancellor Grace Crickette. "Students can get tested more often than once a week, and students that are vaccinated and un-symptomatic if they want to get tested."

Getting vaccinated is not required, but if Blugolds want their shot, the Lookout Spot at Hilltop will be hosting clinics on August 31, as well as September 3, 7, and 10 from 10 am to Noon. The doses at this clinic will be Moderna.

There is also an incentive for UWEC students to get vaccinated. If by October 15th, 70% of the student body is fully vaccinated, they will qualify for scholarships, and will be entered into a drawing for an iPad, Apple watch, and gift cards.

And what about the Blugold Protocol App? Last year students used the app to monitor their symptoms, but campus officials said this app has been discontinued.

"It's terrible to say that we're experienced with this, but we're experienced with this," Chapman said. "And so we know how to help students stay safe, and students last year by and large showed us they have the ability to do that."

And don't forget to mask up as they are required regardless of vaccination status while inside campus buildings.

School starts for UWEC students on September 2.