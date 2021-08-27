Skip to Content

US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

U.S. Marine escorts evacuees to the Evacuation Control Center at Hamid Karzai International Airport

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United States is pressing on with evacuation flights under Taliban efforts at tighter security, a day after the suicide attack that killed scores of Afghans and U.S. service members.

Crowds outside the airport appeared as thick as ever Friday, despite the suicide attacks that killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members.

The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of President Joe Biden’s fast approaching deadline to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The Taliban threw up new security measures to try to hold back crowds from the airport gates.

Associated Press

