Strongest storms likely Saturday evening before pattern finally calms down

Strong storms with plenty of lightning and heavy rain once again moved through Western Wisconsin Friday evening, with even more expected before chances finally end with the passage of a cold front Saturday night. Scattered storms through Saturday morning could still be strong, but most of the storms should be gone before midnight.

Heavy rain has fallen this week with over three inches so far at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport on Eau Claire's northeast side. Rain total on the south side of town at the WQOW studio rain gauge was even higher with over 5 inches of rain measured since Tuesday morning's storms after over 2" on Friday alone.

All this rain means that the ground is very saturated and cannot soak in much more water. Extra rain between now and Sunday morning will have to run off, leading to an elevated flash flood threat. Most of Saturday will actually remain dry, but it will be hot and very humid.

Temps will rise to the upper 80s and dew points will remain near or above 70. This will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s by late Saturday afternoon. A cold front will approach and move through Saturday evening and night. This front will convert all that hot and humid energy into strong storms with more heavy rain.

There is a level three (of five) risk for severe thunderstorms northwest of the Chippewa River, meaning numerous severe storms are expected. A level two risk for scattered severe storms possible extends past Eau Claire and down towards a line running southwest to northeast from Alma through Osseo and eventually Abbotsford. A level one risk for isolated severe storms is southeast of that line.

Expect a line of strong storms to bring mostly a threat for torrential rain and strong straight line wind gusts. Damaging hail is also possible but to a lesser extent, and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

After that line ends Sunday morning, we will slowly dry out and dry air will last through at least the first half of next week.