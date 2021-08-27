Steel hire Casey Mignone as next head coach

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Casey Mignone has been named the fourth head coach in Chippewa Steel franchise history, the team announced Friday.

Mignone comes from the St. Cloud Norsemen, another North American Hockey League team, where he served as associate head coach and general manager of hockey operations. Prior to that, Mignone spent one season with the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL.

"I am beyond humbled to be selected as the next leader of the Chippewa Steel Organization. I want to thank our owner, Kelly Kasik, and Brad Stepan for entrusting me with this opportunity," Mignone said in a release. "I also want to thank the St. Cloud Norsemen organization, Chris and Mitri Canavati, for the opportunity they provided me. I also appreciate Corey Millen, Tom Chorske, and Moe Mantha for your tutelage over the last two years. Finally, I want to thank my family and friends for all the love and support during this journey. I really look forward to this new chapter and opportunity to lead the Chippewa Steel."

Stepan said Mignone checked all of the boxes.

"We’re excited to have him lead our players in advancing them in their hockey careers and in life," Stepan said in a release.

Mignone replaces Mike Janda, who was fired earlier this week following his suspension from USA Hockey.

The Steel open the season on Friday, September 10.