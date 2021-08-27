Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 5:32PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Millston, or 9 miles east of Black River Falls, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Black River Falls, Millston, Warrens, City Point, The Black River

Correctional Center, Pigeon Creek Campground, Potters Flowage, The

North Flowage, Vaudreuil, Normay Ridge, Jellystone Park Near Warrens,

Bear Bluff Township, Seventeen Flowage, Pray, Lake Wazee and The

Majestic Pines Casino.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 117 and 136.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and

west central Wisconsin.