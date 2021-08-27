Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:58PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:58PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles north of North Bend, or 13 miles southwest of Black River
Falls, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Black River Falls, North Bend, Millston, Franklin, Irving, Ettrick,
Melrose, Shamrock, The Black River Correctional Center, Pigeon Creek
Campground, Beach Corners, The North Flowage, Vaudreuil, Perry Creek
Recreation Area, Lost Falls Campground, Fall Hall Glen, Hegg, East
Fork Campground, Sand Pillow and The Black River Falls Airport.
This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 109 and 134.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.