Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Winona, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Arcadia, Goodview, Trempealeau, Galesville, Blair, Fountain

City, Stockton, Dodge, Ettrick, Minnesota City, Merrick State Park,

Lock And Dam 5 A, Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Perrot State Park,

Stevenstown, Whitman, Tamarack and Bluff Siding.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.