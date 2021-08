CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender is going to be released from prison and will live near Thorp.

Warren Harer, 63, will live at W9498 Kington Road, Thorp, WI 54771 starting Sept. 10. That is south of Thorp.

As conditions of release, Harer must be on GPS monitoring and comply with all the requirements of the sex offender registry.