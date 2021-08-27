Peter Rindal appointed Eau Claire County DA

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Eau Claire County has a new district attorney, and it is a familiar face for those in the office.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers named Peter Rindal as the county's new DA, replacing Gary King who resigned earlier this month after reports of sexual harassment and drinking on the job.

Rindal has been with the DA's office since 2013 - most recently as deputy DA.

“Peter Rindal is a great fit for the job. He is a skilled prosecutor with deep roots in his community,” said Gov. Evers. “He cares deeply about protecting the public and improving the criminal justice system. I am confident that he will be an excellent district attorney for the people of Eau Claire County.”

Rindal will serve as DA until January 2025 when he can choose to run for another term.

“I am honored by the confidence Governor Evers has placed in me. I am committed to the people of Eau Claire County and I will work hard to keep our community safe and continue to earn the public’s trust,” Rindal said.

Rindal was endorsed by both Sheriff Ron Cramer and Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus.

“We are very confident in Mr. Rindal’s ability to take over the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office,” Cramer said. “I have known Mr. Rindal since he has been at Eau Claire County, he is a very efficient and effective criminal attorney. Our department looks forward to working with our new District Attorney and we wish him all success.”

“Peter Rindal is an experienced prosecutor who is trustworthy and possesses the leadership skills and community knowledge to serve in this vital role. With poise, integrity and compassion, Mr. Rindal has shown he is committed to ensuring public safety, collaborating with justice system partners and strengthening the community’s trust,” Rokus added.