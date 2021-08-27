Pet of the Day: Mossimo

Meet Mossimo! He's two years old and waiting at the Dunn County Humane Society for the perfect family to come around and bring him home.

Mossimo arrived to the shelter as a stray in late may. He's described by the staff as a professional biscuit maker which is kind of the cat's way of giving you a massage. He's the perfect lap cat, and loves to curl around your shoulders to keep your neck warm.

If you think you'd be the perfect owner for this warm boy head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet him!