Marshfield (WQOW) - A video went viral after a cow was spotted in the back of a car at a fast food drive-thru. You heard it right!

Jessica R. Nelson captured this video at a McDonald's in Marshfield. Her Facebook post went viral, with over 4.5K shares. The cow is taking up the entire back seat. That's something you don't see everyday. I think it's safe to say the cow wasn't ordering a Big Mac.