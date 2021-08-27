More rounds of rain to come through the weekend

From 11 pm Thursday to 4 am Friday, the south side of Eau Claire received 1.30 inches of rain. We do not have any flash flood warnings issued yet, but more rain is on the way.

Temperatures on Friday will reach the mid 70s with humidity on the rise. More rounds of showers and storms are on the way with few of those storms becoming strong or even severe.

We are in a level 1 and level 2 threat for isolated and scattered storms becoming severe. Our main threat through Sunday is flash flooding. We can still see other threats, but we will continue seeing heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Storms will finally take a break early Saturday morning around 4 am. We could receive a few lingering showers, but we will begin seeing sunshine before more storms return Saturday evening. Some storms can also be strong or severe.

While we are clear of rain for some of Saturday, humidity will be very muggy and we will have feels like temps in the 90s.

Storms will continue into Sunday morning, but will stop around lunchtime to give us a great preview of early next week.

Monday through Wednesday you can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance of showers on Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, but that will stay in the overnight hours. Showers and storm chances will return on Thursday.