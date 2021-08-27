Minnesota’s reading, math assessment scores slipping

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota students scored dramatically worse on this year’s reading and math assessment tests after the pandemic disrupted school settings. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports only 44% of students were proficient in math, down 11% from 2019, and 53% were proficient in reading, down 7% from two years ago. Students didn’t take the tests last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black and Hispanic students’ math proficiency rate fell 34% compared with 19% for white students. About 77% of eligible students completed the tests, down from the usual 98%. The Biden administration in April granted Minnesota a waiver from using the results to identify low-performing schools that get state support.