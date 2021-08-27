Huskies top Logan 20-14 to snap 51-game losing streak

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The streak is over! The Eau Claire North Huskies are back in the win column after defeating La Crosse Logan 20-14 to snap a 51-game losing streak dating back to 2015.

It was a turnover filled game to start with back-to-back fumble recoveries flipping the possession to each team. North was the first to capitalize on a QB keep by Jackson Kein, who fumbled it on the goal line but fell on top for the touchdown.

They earned it! Thoughts from Blaze Tody, Jackson Koller and Trey Steele after @ECN_Football's 20-14 win over Logan. @ECN_Athletics @WQOW #wisfb pic.twitter.com/lyjHciLoBq — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) August 27, 2021

Logan received the ensuing kickoff, but they muffed the kick and North recovered to regain possession. That set up another rush by Kein to the corner to take control of the game with a 14-0 lead. Logan would respond with a touchdown heading into halftime to make it 14-7.

In the third quarter, the Rangers would rally thanks to a direct snap to defensive lineman-turned-running back Martell Owens who pushed through the pile for the score.

North had a chance to take the lead late in the game, reaching the red zone before lightning moved into the area, forcing a roughly 90-minute delay.

After the restart, North's Remy Rassbach capitalized on the field position by pushing his way through the pile and into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. The Huskies would miss the extra point to keep it a 20-14 game.

Logan looked to move down the field quickly with a deep toss that was intercepted by Mekhi Thomas to regain possession for the Huskies. A turnover on down forced another drive for Logan shortly after, but the final pass was batted out of the air to seal North's first win in six years.

"It's been a long quite a bit of time for these kids," said Andy Jarzynski, Huskies head coach. "Especially for the seniors I'm happy for them who stuck that out to get the monkey off their backs. This is something really positive for the North side, the North side deserves it."

"There would be times where you would feel pretty low, but then you realize there really is a full north side community behind what the kids are trying to accomplish."@ECN_Football coach Andy Jarzynki on the last few years and snapping the 51-game losing streak. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/oz3kh5mIuF — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) August 27, 2021

Coach Jarzynski told the team after the game to enjoy the win, but not to lose focus on the rest of the season.

"I hope they enjoy this for roughly 12 hours and then we can get back at it," Jarzynski said. "Years in the making and they get to enjoy it for 12 hours and then we get going towards Superior."

The Huskies will look to start a new streak, a winning one, when they visit Superior next Friday.