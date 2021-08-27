How to make your child less anxious for the school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For many kids, the first day of school is less than a week away. In this edition of Back to School, a parent educator from the Family Resource Center speaks about what you can do in the week leading up to the big day.

Transitions can be hard, but there are some things you can do to make your child less anxious about the first day of school, like reading a book to them.

Brian Doxsie, a parent educator with Family Resource Center in Eau Claire, said there are many books about helping kids get through their first day of school.

One book he recommends is "A Kissing Hand for Chester Raccoon." Chester is nervous about going to school, and his mother kisses the center of his palm. She tells him to think, "mommy loves you," whenever he presses his palm to his cheek.

If you can, maybe the day before or sometime that week before, walk the route or bike the route your kid is going to take the next day for school so they're prepared," Doxsie said. "Get them excited; go school shopping together."

Another thing you can do is create a morning to-do list with your child. Customize the morning routine to your child's needs to help them stay on track each school day.

Leading up to the first day, experts say you and your child can create a shared family calendar that can be color-coded to help keep everyone's schedules in order.