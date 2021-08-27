Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany Tournament=
Pool A=
Albany def. Osakis, 25-17, 25-16
Rocori def. Albany, 25-23, 26-28, 15-8
Rocori def. Osakis, 25-23, 25-13
Pool B=
Maple Lake def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-14, 25-17
Maple Lake def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-14, 25-22
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-20, 25-14
Pool C=
Sauk Centre def. New London-Spicer, 25-15, 25-22
Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 25-15, 25-27, 15-13
Watertown-Mayer def. Sauk Centre, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11
Playoff Pool A=
Maple Lake def. Rocori, 25-23, 25-18
Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 25-16
Watertown-Mayer def. Rocori, 25-17, 25-12
Playoff Pool B=
Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12
Sauk Centre def. Albany, 20-25, 25-14, 15-13
Playoff Pool C=
New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-16, 25-15
New London-Spicer def. Osakis, 25-19, 25-18
Osakis def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 19-25, 30-28, 15-13
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament=
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Delano def. Paynesville, 22-25, 25-14, 15-7
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 28-26, 25-17
Melrose def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-14, 25-13
Melrose def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
Mound Westonka def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11
Mound Westonka def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 17-25, 17-15
Paynesville def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-16, 25-9
Championship=
Annandale def. Delano, 26-24, 25-20
Third Place=
Melrose def. Mound Westonka, 25-21, 25-16
Royalton Tournament=
Gold Pool=
Milaca def. Pierz
Milaca def. Pillager, 25-23, 25-19
Pierz def. Pillager, 25-17, 25-11
Pillager def. Pine City, 25-23, 26-24
Maroon Pool=
Foley def. Braham, 25-9, 25-11
Foley def. Staples-Motley, 25-17, 25-19
Royalton def. Braham, 25-20, 25-16
Staples-Motley def. Braham, 28-26, 25-13
Staples-Motley def. Royalton
Seventh Place=
Pine City def. Braham, 20-25, 25-13, 17-15
Fifth Place=
Royalton def. Pillager, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11
Third Place=
Staples-Motley def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-17
Championship=
Foley def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/