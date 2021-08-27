Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Amherst 29, Medford Area 14
Aquinas 41, Luther 8
Badger 26, Milton 14
Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8
Belleville 35, New Glarus 6
Belmont 42, North Crawford 0
Berlin 46, Wautoma 6
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0
Brillion 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6
Brookfield East 17, Wheaton Academy, Ill. 14
Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Cedarburg 40, Grafton 18
Columbus 42, Platteville 6
Cuba City 36, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Durand 38, Prescott 23
Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0
Evanston Township, Ill. 26, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Florence 14, Algoma 6
Fort Atkinson 35, West Bend West 3
Franklin 39, Fond du Lac 13
Germantown 19, Hartford Union 6
Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Greenfield 14, New Berlin West 13
Hamilton 48, Whitnall 0
Howards Grove 16, Valders 6
Hurley 38, Ashland 12
Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6
Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0
Kickapoo/LaFarge 58, Williams Bay 13
Lake Country Lutheran 40, Lakeside Lutheran 19
Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6
Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Mosinee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 12
Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7
New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0
New Richmond 33, Somerset 14
Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8
Nicolet 20, Oshkosh North 6
Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20
Oak Creek 35, Waterford 0
Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6
Onalaska 34, McFarland 14
Plymouth 35, Sheboygan South 0
Portage 56, Whitewater 0
Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8
Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7
Pulaski 30, Brookfield Central 25
Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13
Racine Lutheran 33, Martin Luther 14
Reedsville 40, Lourdes Academy 0
Rhinelander 50, Milwaukee Riverside University 22
Richland Center 31, Fennimore 6
River Ridge 39, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20
Southern Door 27, Ozaukee 0
Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6
Stevens Point 43, Superior 0
Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0
Two Rivers 25, Brown Deer 0
Verona Area 17, Oshkosh West 14
Watertown 27, Reedsburg Area 7
Wausau West 14, Merrill 0
Wauwatosa West 46, Waukesha West 31
Westby 12, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
Winneconne 20, Omro 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/