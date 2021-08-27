Former Eau Claire man reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) -- A plea deal was reached Friday with a former Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

The DA's office changed the charge against Tylar Hofmann from first degree child sexual assault to causing mental harm to a child. Hofmann, who now lives in Marshfield, pleaded guilty. But the charge will be reduced to fourth degree sexual assault if he does six weeks of community service and gets a sex offender assessment.

An investigation into Hofmann was started in 2019, but didn't proceed. Several months later, the child drew a picture of the assault while he was in daycare, and the investigation was re-opened.