Flood Warning issued August 27 at 9:23AM CDT until August 30 at 4:42AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until early Monday morning.

* At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 45.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this morning to a crest of 50.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will

then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…No available flood history.