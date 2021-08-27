Flood Warning issued August 27 at 8:46PM CDT until August 30 at 10:08PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until late Monday evening.

* At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 52.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 PM CDT Friday was 52.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 53.8 feet early Sunday morning.

It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning to 36.6

feet and begin rising again Wednesday evening. It will rise to

38.2 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall again and remain

below flood stage.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 52.1

feet on 04/07/2001.