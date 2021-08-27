Flood Warning issued August 27 at 2:20PM CDT until August 30 at 9:34PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until late Monday evening.

* At 1:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 49.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 1:00 PM CDT Friday was 49.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 53.7 feet

tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 52.1

feet on 04/07/2001.