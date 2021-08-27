Flood Warning issued August 27 at 2:20PM CDT until August 30 at 9:34PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 27 at 2:20PM CDT until August 30 at 9:34PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until late Monday evening.
* At 1:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 49.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 1:00 PM CDT Friday was 49.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 53.7 feet
tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 52.1
feet on 04/07/2001.