Flood Warning issued August 27 at 2:09PM CDT until August 30 at 4:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 27 at 2:09PM CDT until August 30 at 4:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early Monday morning.
* At 12:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 48.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 12:00 PM CDT Friday was 48.3 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.3 feet
tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 51.4
feet on 05/18/2017.