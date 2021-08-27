Fever Fest returns Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You have an opportunity to play baseball, ride a donkey, and raise money for youth sports all at the same time this weekend.

The Seymour Ball Club is hosting Fever Fest Saturday at the Seymour Ball Fields. Seymour Ball Club is a completely volunteer organization for over 300 youth softball and baseball players.

On Saturday, guests can enjoy a bean bags competition, concerts featuring Cassadee Pope from 'The Voice,' and Steve Augieri, lead vocalist from Journey, and donkeyball, which players try to play baseball while riding donkeys.

Funds from Fever Fest will go toward building a new field on the Seymour Ball Fields complex. The initial estimated cost is between $1 million and $1.2 million.

"We want to do a multipurpose field, so we can do turf. Softball can use it, baseball can use it field new. If we need to branch into other sports we are able to do that," said Jason Woodford, president of the Seymour Ball Club.

Fever Fest begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. For a full list of events and times, and how to register, click or tap here.