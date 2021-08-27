Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

PHOENIX (AP) — Tenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions but others predict will be a gradual trickle after a late-night U.S. Supreme Court action that allows the lockouts to resume. The high court’s conservative majority late Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban placed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The action ends protections for about 3.5 million people in the United States who say they face eviction in the next two months. While tenant advocates predict a flood of evictions, some local officials say nothing will happen overnight.