Eau Claire’s annual Buckshot Run benefitting the Special Olympics is back

Eau Claire (WQOW)- This year marks the 40th anniversary of the annual Buckshot Run benefitting the special Olympics here in Eau Claire.

The run has been going on since 1982 and this year, event organizers are hoping to draw more young folks as a way to keep the tradition going and continue to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes so they can a enjoy the thrill of sports competitions.

This year, the race is scheduled for Tuesday August 31 and Saturday September 4. Each day will feature a two mile race, a five mile race and a kids race for ages 12 and under in and around Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Annually, it has been known to draw in more than 1,000 participants. 100 percent of the money raised goes to supporting over 9,000 Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes across the state to train and compete in sports year-round.

Registration is $30. The Buckshot Family walk/run package is $75 and includes four attendees. The kids race is $15. Alternatively, the DIY Buckshot Run is a virtual option anyone can do from the safety of their preferred location, or can run the established courses in Carson Park for $30.